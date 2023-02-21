Dwight Edwin Dean
Dwight Edwin Dean, 76, of Elkton, Va., transitioned into his heavenly home Feb. 8, 2023. Dwight was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Elkton and was a son of the late James L. Dean and Bessie Davis Dean Lam.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Dean Hartley; brother, Arnold L. Dean (Sherrie); four nephews, J. Keith Dean (Jill), Mark Dean (Sarah), Brian Hartley (Dawn), and Jeremy Hartley (Kelly); and numerous other family members.
Dwight attended Elkton High School and served in the U.S. Army and later worked in the construction industry. He was an avid fan of television game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. He loved to read, and in his younger years, he enjoyed mushroom picking, berry picking and gardening. His sense of humor and sharp wit will be remembered fondly by all those who loved him.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Dean Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers. com.
