Dwight Thomas Griffith, 75, of Luray, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
He was born June 24, 1947, in Luray and was a son of the late Gilbert Thomas Griffith and Doris Phillips Griffith.
Dwight worked as an equipment operator for Shenandoah National Park for 18 years and as a delivery truck driver for E.N. Hershberger for 26 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Morning Star Lutheran Church and the VFW Comer-Jones Post 621.
On Oct. 25, 1965, he married Carolyn Darlene Price Griffith, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons James A. Griffith and companion, Dawn Knight, and Jason Griffith and wife, Carol, all of Luray; a sister, Pamela Miller and husband, Wayne of Luray; 10 grandchildren, James Alan Griffith II, Karalynn Nicole Griffith, Jason Page Griffith, Tara Elizabeth Eavey, Jacob Tazwell Griffith, Dwight Douglas Griffith, Chance Ryan Griffith, Michael Christian Kling, Melissa Dawn Mitchell and Nathan Maverick Kling; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Dwight W. Griffith; a brother, Gerald Griffith; and two grandchildren, Morgan Denise Griffith and Marissa Danielle Griffith.
A private service will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Morning Star Lutheran Church by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Marble. Burial will be in the Morning Star Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Page Griffith, Jacob Tazwell Griffith, James Alan Griffith II, Dwight Douglas Griffith, Chance Ryan Griffith and Isaac Eavey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Mitchell and Nathan Kling.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Morning Star Cemetery, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.