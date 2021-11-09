Earl Daniel Ritchie, 81, of Broadway, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2021. Earl was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Thomas E. Ritchie and Kathleen Fulk Ritchie.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Ollie Jean Blanton. Also surviving are two daughters, Susan Everberg (Jamie) of Chesapeake and Ann Marie Ritchie of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Emma Marie Everberg and Cole Ritchie Freeman; sisters, Alice Baird of Charlottesville and Janet Ritchie of Florida; brother, John Henry Ritchie of Fulks Run and aunt, Frances Fawley of New Market. Other survivors include brothers-in-law, Bryon Blanton of Montana and Mack Blanton of Florida and sister-in-law, Peggy Jane Blanton Lair of Kentucky and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Earl will be deeply missed by Kenny Bare and many other close friends.
Earl graduated from Broadway High School in 1958 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was the owner of Ritchie Excavating and A&S Farm. He was one of the original members of the Feedstone Hunting Club. He was an avid hunter and sportsman and enjoyed sharing his passion and expertise with others. If it had a motor, Earl could fix it and loved to ride it. He taught all the young ones to drive, shoot, and pick up sticks and rocks. Above all he loved to talk. Whether he just met you at the lawn party or had known you all his life, Earl could keep you enthralled and in stitches with his stories.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Tuesday (today) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to pay their final respects and sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.