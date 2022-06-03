Earl Everette Shirkey
Earl Everette Shirkey, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022, at his home in Harrisonburg.
He was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Timberville and was a son of the late Dorman and Ursula Derrow Shirkey.
He graduated from Timberville High School in 1950. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed there when the war ended. While in the Air Force, he attended what is now Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La., where he learned the printing trade that would be his life’s profession.
He was a Linotype Operator and Proofreader at the Government Printing Office (GPO) in Washington, D.C. for 27 years before retiring in 1993 and moving back to the Valley.
He was a member of Columbia Typographical Union Local 101 for 50 years. He served as Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer during that time. He was a member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Tenth Legion, where he had served as a deacon and trustee. He was a member of New Market American Legion.
He loved to fish in the Shenandoah Rivers and was an avid reader with over 300 novels and biographies in his library. He loved to travel with family and was always happy to share that he traveled to all 50 states. In his later years, he loved to spend time with his grandson and was very proud of the young man he has become.
On April 10, 1955, he married Hilda Lorraine Harpine. They were blessed to share 49 years of marriage until her passing in 2004.
Surviving are a son, Dennis Earl Shirkey and wife, Leigh Ann, of Fairfax Station; a grandson, Bryan Shirkey; two granddaughters, Kelly Thomas (Nathan) and Lindsay Lawrence; two brothers, Jimmy Shirkey (June) of Timberville and Roger Shirkey of Linville as well as numerous nieces and nephews he held near and dear to his heart.
A brother, Roy Shirkey, and two sisters, Rena Taylor and Mary Lou Litten, preceded him in death.
The Rev. Robert D. Edwards will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Tenth Legion. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in New Market.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Earl Shirkey’s name to Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 11923 N. Valley Pike, Broadway, VA 22815 or Sentara Hospice Services, c/o Sentara RMH Foundations, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.