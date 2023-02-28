Earl Franklin Layman, 92, of Rockingham, Va. passed away Feb. 27, 2023, at his residence. He was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Lacey Spring to the late Jasper and Bertha Mathias Layman.
Earl was a welder/fabricator at Excel Steel Works. He had previously worked at Heatwole’s Hatchery. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, the New Market American Legion Post No. 0166 and VFW Post No. 632 in Harrisonburg.
Surviving are one son, Ronald Layman and wife, Kathy Lynn, of Harrisonburg; wife, Dorothy Jean Minnick Layman of Broadway; four grandchildren, Travis, Kristin, Kendall, and Aaron; 14 great grandchildren; one brother, Gilbert Layman, one sister, Fleta Terry; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Tammy Smith, Yesy Rodriguez, Billy Jo Stover, and Brenda Simmons.
He was preceded in death by one son, Terry Layman; and siblings, Frances Webster Smith, Everette Layman, Velma Hulvey, and Veda Good.
Pastor Linda Waggy will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Pine Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
