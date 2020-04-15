Earl Raymond “Jack” Batman Jr., 87, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. Center. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He was born March 3, 1933, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Earl R. Batman Sr. and Dorothy E. Henshaw Batman.
Jack attended Shenandoah High School and later served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a body mechanic and worked for Batman Pontiac and his brother’s body shop. He was a member of the Shenandoah Baptist Church, Avis O. Comer, VFW Post No. 8613 and the American Legion.
On May 28, 1960, he married Barbara Ann Jobe Batman, who preceded him in death on Feb. 14, 2013.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Batman and wife, Doris, Jamie Batman and wife, Linda, all of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Nathan Batman and wife, Jessica, Amber Martin and husband, Garrett, Lindsey Batman and husband, Donnie, Brooklyn Batman and friend, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Harper, Bailey, Brayden and Kenway Batman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew M. Batman; one brother; and five sisters.
Friends may view and sign the register book from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
A private graveside service will be held at Coverstone Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or Shenandoah Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
You are encouraged to visit our website, www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.