Eddie M. Riddle, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Home after a series of illnesses spanning six months. Eddie was born in Harrisonburg on June 9, 1930, a son of the late Pauline Alegra (Morris) and James O. Riddle.
He attended Dayton High School and later graduated from Woodrow Wilson Technical School, where he studied drafting and design. He went on to serve over five years in the U.S. Army as a sergeant with the Occupation Forces in Germany and Korea. After 34 years of service as a land surveyor with the U.S. Forest Service, he retired in 1995. During that time he also served on the Western Fire Crew, where he fought numerous fires including the Yellowstone fire of 1988. He was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, life member of the American Legion Post 27, Dayton, Bridgewater VFW Post 8644, Leather 'n' Lace Dance Club, the Tri-County Antique Auto Club of America, and a retired member of the WV Association of Land Surveyors.
On June 21, 1958, he was united in marriage to Josephine Juanita (Howdyshell) Riddle, who preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2012.
Eddie is survived by sons, Gregory Riddle of Bridgewater and Mark Riddle of Washington, D.C.; sisters, Shirley Brooks of Harrisonburg and Janet Humes and husband, Eddie, of Harrisonburg; brother, Dale Riddle and wife, Tammy, of Broadway; sisters-in-law, June Riddle of Harrisonburg, Jodi Riddle of Harrisonburg, Marie "Snookie" Smith of Bridgewater and Joann Riddle of Richmond; and beloved dog, Abby.
He is also preceded in death by brothers, James Jr., Warren, Donnie and Bobby Riddle; and beloved dog, Molly Ann.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren in Dayton with Pastor Randy Cosner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military graveside rites by Dayton American Legion Post 27.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Building Fund, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.