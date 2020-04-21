Eddie Rudolph Knight, 94 years old, of Elkton, passed away April 19, 2020, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton, Va. Eddie was born May 25, 1925, in Rocky Bar, Rockingham County, and was the third son of Floyd Yancey Knight and Ethel Rodgers Knight.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Comer, and his brothers, Floyd, Roger, Carl and Walter.
Eddie graduated from McGaheysville High School in June 1943, and was then enrolled in the U.S. Army Aircorp August 1943. He then arrived in England in September 1944 with his B-17 crew and flew 25 missions over Germany in early 1945. After the war he returned to Elkton and started his work career at Merck in 1946, retiring in 1985. He enjoyed his job and co-workers.
Eddie was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was the 1961 Virginia State Whitetail Deer Champion Archer. He enjoyed playing golf and was proud to tell you about his hole-in-one at the age of 70. He enjoyed being outside walking in his yard and working in his vast garden.
Eddie was a member of SAR and the VFW.
He is survived by six nieces and five nephews.
Burial will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor John Crawford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
