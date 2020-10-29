Edgar Lindbergh "Bud" Caplinger, of Dayton, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a son of the late Grover C. Caplinger and Ada Mathias Caplinger.
Edgar graduated from Mathias High School, class of 1947, and Chicago Motive Trades Institute, in 1948. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded the Southern Military Cross of Honor by the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Edgar was a member of the Dayton United Methodist Church. He was retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after 30 years of service, where he worked from September 1956 to May 1986. Following his retirement, he worked at the Rockingham County Government Center and at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
He was united in marriage on Nov. 6, 1948, to Orpha (Ritchie) Caplinger, who preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2010. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Edgar is survived by his daughter, Lois F. Lineberry and husband, Jeff, of Bridgewater; granddaughter, Jennifer N. Appleton and husband, Josh, of Dayton and great-granddaughters, Ellianna J. Appleton and Bridget G. Appleton.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine Fitzwater and Mildred Long, and brother Franklin D. Caplinger.
Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Jenny Day officiating.
Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday, Nov. 1, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the D.U.M.C. at 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821 or the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
