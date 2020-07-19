Edward “Cool Eddie” Preston Coffman, 84, of Timberville, died July 18, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. He was born June 23, 1936, in Aldie, Va., and was the son of the late Paul Abram and Lena Abbott Coffman.
He retired after 45 years as a serviceman for Rockingham Poultry and also was a WHSV weather reporter for the Timberville area for over 40 years. Eddie was a member of the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren and a graduate of Broadway High School, class of 1953. He served in the Army from Nov. 9, 1959 to Jan. 25, 1962, during the Korean War.
On Oct. 24, 1964, he married the former Shelvy Jean Lantz, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susan Marie Coffman of Timberville and a son, Lowell Edward Coffman of Timberville. He was preceded in death by two sisters.
All services will be private and there will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
