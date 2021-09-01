Edward Embres, 92, of Bridgewater, Va., joined his beloved wife, Vinnie, married 61 years, and son, Dave, after battling cancer on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Born in New Jersey on June 18, 1929, he was the son of the late Matthew and Barbara Embres.
As a young man he served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. Ed married Vinnie in Merchantville, N.J., on Jan. 19, 1952, and moved his family and two dogs to Bridgewater in 1965 to work at Dunham-Bush. Ed retired as the superintendent for Lake View Golf Course after 22 years of service.
Many of you could appreciate how much Ed loved the game of golf. Golf was his passion. After retiring, he turned to building odds and ends to occupy his time between rounds of golf. His model of a golf resort is truly remarkable.
Ed is survived by his older sister, Anne Bolis; two brothers, Matt and Joe, and his sons, Mike and wife, Sharon, and Chris; daughter-in-law, Denise; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Ed was an inspiration to all and a stranger to few.
Those wishing to sign the register may do so at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater until 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Lake View Golf Course.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
