Edward Lee Stagner, 82, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Carbondale, Colo., on Oct. 8, 1939, and was a son of the late Earl Lee and Stella (Needy) Stagner.
Ed served his country in the U.S. Navy. He had been an officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department before he became a truck driver for Smith Transfer and Yellow Freight. He was a member of the Teamsters Union.
He was united in marriage on Jan. 10, 1964, to Dorenda Joy (Vandevander) Stagner.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Stephanie Abbott and husband, James Troy, of Mount Solon, Stacey Edward Stagner and wife, Wendy, of Mount Solon and Elbie Stagner and wife, Lisa, of Churchville; a sister, Martha Click, of Salem, Mo.; and a brother, Louie Stagner and wife, Linda, of Springfield, Mo. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew, Cole and wife, Emily, Savannah, Madison, Nickalas, Josh, and Jackie.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Delmar Stagner and Donnie Stagner, and sister, Earlene Fowler.
Burial will be private at Moscow Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
