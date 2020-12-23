Edward M. Sedwick
Edward Mellon “Pap” Sedwick, 87, of Luray, went to his eternal rest on Dec. 22, 2020. He was born March 20, 1933, in Page County and was a son of the late John Mayberry Sedwick and Hazel Estelle Sours.
Mr. Sedwick was a lifelong farmer, which brought him many years of great enjoyment. He served with the United States Army from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Germany.
Mr. Sedwick served 42 years in law enforcement. From 1957-1967, he served with the Luray Police Department as a police officer. From 1968-1976, he worked for the Page County Sheriff’s Office as a lieutenant officer.
Mr. Sedwick was the Chief of Police for the Town of Stanley from 1978-1983 and he served as Sheriff of Page County from 1984-1999.
On March 24, 1966, he married Gloria Jean Sedwick, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons, Ed Sedwick of Newport and Lee and Charleen Patterson of Salem, Va. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bettie Sedwick Foltz.
Burial will be private at the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
