Edward Roy Fox, 98, of Luray, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. He was born Dec. 12, 1922, in Luray and was the son of Kirby and Viola Sours Fox. On July 5, 1946, he married Doris Miller Fox and together they enjoyed over 70 wonderful years of marriage. She died March 18, 2017.
He is survived by one son, Roger L. Fox and wife, Sue, of Luray; a grandson, Erik R. Fox of Luray; and one brother, Jacob Eugene Fox of Luray. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Claude, Elby Leo, Bergie and Roscoe Fox and three sisters, Zelda McAlister, Lenora Wilt, and Theda Griffith.
Mr. Fox served in the United States Navy during WWII earning two Purple Hearts. He was a longtime member of the Luray Comer Jones Post 621. Mr. Fox worked for Printz Planing Mill and Baughans Construction Company for many years and retired as a carpenter for The Shenandoah National Park with 20 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Morning Star Lutheran Church and served his church in many different capacities over the years. These included the church council, caring for the building and grounds and many church improvement projects.
The funeral service will be at Morning Star Lutheran Church Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Bradley Funeral Home Inc. Sunday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.