Edward Solon Bailey
Edward Solon Bailey of Luray, Va., died Jan. 23, 2020. He was born April 13, 1950, to the late H. Douglas Bailey and Mildred Cameron Bailey. On Aug. 10, 1974, he married Meda Woodward Bailey, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Carla Sours and husband, Eric.
Eddie graduated from Luray High School in 1968. He worked for Luray Caverns as a tour guide during high school. After graduation, he worked for Wallace Business Forms. Eddie then served in the Army’s Light Weapons Infantry Unit from June 1970 until January 1972. He earned the National Defense Service Medal.
Upon his return to Luray, he started his carpentry career with Hult Construction. Eddie was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Alliance Carpentry Union. In 1991, he and his cousin, Dilmon Mayes, started Solon, Inc. The company built custom homes, barns and buildings in Northern Virginia. In 2018, they sold the company and retired.
Eddie enjoyed being on the Shenandoah River camping, fishing and tubing with friends. He was an avid reader and a faithful Washington Redskins and Nationals fan. Because of his generous nature, Eddie was always willing to help out his family, friends and neighbors.
His extended family includes sisters, Shirley Frye, Anna Mae Yates, Sue Tobin and husband, Kent; godchildren, Ched Hall, Sara Hall Wittig, husband, Mike, and their daughter, Charleigh Wittig; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dawn Campbell, Jane and Roger Miller, Ina and John Heubach, Vicki and Gerald Gochenour and Danny Presgraves. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Douglas Bailey, and in-laws, Jackie Frye, Steve Yates, Wayne Campbell, and Annie Presgraves. “Uncle” will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Rileyville Baptist Church in Rileyville, Va. A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Rileyville Baptist Church. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Luray.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beetle’s Blessing Box, ℅ Luray Middle School, 14 Luray Ave., Luray, VA 22835 or donate in memory of Edward Bailey to the Northern Shenandoah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). NAMI is the nation’s largest mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Please visit https://naminsv.org to make a donation or mail donations to NAMI-Northern Shenandoah Valley, PO Box 4550, Winchester, VA 22604.
