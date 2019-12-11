Edwin Earl Rodger
Edwin Earl Rodger, 97, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. He was a resident of the Bridgewater Retirement Community. He was born April 15, 1922, in Hooversville, Pa. His early youth was spent in Aliquippa, Pa. He was the son of the late George and Mable Rodger.
He was a graduate of Penn State University as a Forester. He was an officer in the Army Air Force during World War II.
He married his longtime sweetheart, Madolyn Jean Boyer. They had one son, Barrie Lee Rodger, who died in February 2006. His wife, Madolyn, died Aug. 15, 2011.
Mr. Rodger was employed as a forester with the Virginia Department of Forestry. He retired from the department in 1984 after 38 years. During his employment he received several awards: the Virginia Forestry Association’s “Man of the Year” award, the Society of American Forester’s “Fellow” award, several awards from the Virginia Wildlife Federation and special recognition from the FFA and Young Farmers. He received the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Smokey Bear awards for his activity in the state and national forest fire prevention programs. He was a longtime member of the Albemarle Ruritan Club and received the Ruritan National Tom Downing Fellow award.
Prior to his move to Bridgewater, he and his family lived in Charlottesville for over 50 years. During that time, they were active members of the United Methodist Church, where Mr. Rodger served on the board. Also, they were active members at Cherry Avenue Christian Church, where he served as a deacon. Following their move to Bridgewater, they joined the Bridgewater United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Monticello Memory Gardens with Pastor Stephen Creech.
Memorials may be made to the Bridgewater Health Care Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.