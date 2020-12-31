Eldred Gaynelle “Pokey” Deavers, 82, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Dec. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born July 23, 1938, in Rockingham County (the Cherry Grove area) to the late Roy O. and Frances Ritchie Deavers.
Pokey worked for Rockingham Ford until it closed, and then worked for Rockingham New Holland until he retired. He was a very active member of the Edom United Methodist Church. He served with the Blue Angels in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid sports fan and played in the Rockingham County Rec. League. He enjoyed spending time up on the mountain with his friends, hunting and trapping. Children always enjoyed being around Pokey.
Surviving is his wife, the former Nancy Holland of Harrisonburg.
Also surviving are three sons, Robert W. Deavers of Crimora, Va., Michael A. Deavers of Rockingham and Darryl K. Deavers and wife, Cindy L. of Crimora; grandchildren, Christian Deavers, Chad Deavers, Derek Deavers, Damian Deavers, Daniel Deavers and Karissa Deavers; and two sisters, Geraldine Eaton and Nadine Dove, both of Rockingham.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis H. Deavers, his brother, R.O. Deavers, and sister, Peggy Lynn Deavers.
Pastors Marlene Chandler, Blake Wood and Brian Posie will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday at Singers Glen Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Dayton VFW Post No. 27.
A register book will be available to sign at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Saturday after 1 p.m., Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway Charlotte, NC 28201-0001.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
