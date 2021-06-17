Ellis Bertram “Dick” Meadows, 94, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton. He was born Oct. 5, 1926, in Page County, to the late Luther Emanuel Meadows and Flossie Jane Lam Meadows.
Mr. Meadows served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and was a member of the VFW Gooden Brothers Post 9292 in Elkton. Before retiring in early 2000’s, he worked as a mechanic for various service stations in the Elkton area.
On Dec. 31, 1950, he married Jeana Frances Price Meadows, who preceded him in death Sept. 2, 2005.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Herschel, Melvin and Nelson Meadows; sisters, Rachel Davis and Hestella Southerland.
He is survived by a son, Rex Edward Meadows; daughters, Debra Jean “Ginger” Comer and husband, Gary, and A. June Rodgers and husband, Carl; grandchildren, Gary Comer, Jr., Chris Comer, Carl “C.L.” Rodgers, Jr., Justin Rodgers, and Jessica Meadows-Lam, and great-grandchildren, Hailey Comer, Trevor Comer, Liam Rodgers, Haven Rodgers, Harper Rodgers, Paxton Rodgers, Brooklyn Lam and Brystal Lam.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Mike Reynolds officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home or friends may visit at the home of Ginger anytime.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VFW Post 9292, 13958 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 or Journeys Crossing Activity Fund, 102 N. Stuart Ave., Elkton, VA 22827
The family would like to thank the Journeys Crossing family for their care and friendship shown to Ellis for the past two years.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.