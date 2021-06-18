Elmer Ray Frazier, 83, of Elkton, passed on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home. Ray was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Albemarle County, Va. He was the son of the late Phillip Frazier and Twittie Frazier. On July 21, 1973, he married Alma Louise Frazier. Ray was a lifelong owner-operator truck driver and he served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Alma, and brothers, Nelson Frazier (Mary) and Charles Frazier (Helen). Also, surviving are sons, Scott Frazier, Joseph Paz (Patty) and Gary Stuttle; daughter, Pam Davis (Steve); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Danny Frazier and Doug Frazier; two sisters; six brothers, and one great-grandson.
At Ray's request he will be cremated and there will be no services held. Instead memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St Jude's Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Virginia~Charlottesville.
