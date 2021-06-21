Elwood Oscar ‘Fuzz’ Phillips
Elwood Oscar “Fuzz” Phillips, 79, of Mount Jackson, died June 18, 2021, at Willow Estates in Harrisonburg. He was born June 20, 1941, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Malchus Abraham and Arlene Barton Phillips.
Fuzz worked as a mechanic for VDOT, was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and was a member of the Smith Creek Baptist Church near New Market.
On July 1, 1972, he married the former Margie Lee Depoy, who preceded him in death on Dec. 11, 2004.
Surviving are a brother, Owen Phillips of Broadway; sister, Dorothy Good of Broadway; brother-in-law, Kenneth Depoy of Broadway; and special friend, Wendy Bohus of Mount Jackson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roland Phillips.
His body was cremated. The Rev. Brent Hockema will conduct a memorial service 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Smith Creek Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Smith Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 99, New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.