Emery Lee Griffith, 73, of Timberville, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, from COVID-19 at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehab. He was born May 13, 1948, and was a son of the late Emery Lee Griffith and Wilda Ruth (Whetzel) Griffith.
Emery graduated from Broadway High School before joining the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged after serving in the Vietnam War, before returning home to work at Valley Protein until his retirement. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow veterans at the Chimney Rock VFW, where he was the treasurer and BBQ chicken master, and time spent in the shop woodworking.
Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Shah and husband, Ali, of Thomasville, N.C.; a son, Patrick Griffith and wife, Erin Markham, of Staunton; a stepson, Crus Corral and partner, Gloria, of Timberville; brothers, Michael Griffith and partner, Miranda, of Broadway, Paul Griffith and late wife, Linda, of Linville; and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Emery was preceded in death by his eldest son, Richard E. Griffith.
No services will be held in accordance with Emery's wishes. If you wish to honor him, wear a mask in public and get vaccinated for COVID-19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.