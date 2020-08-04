Eric Linden Dyer
Eric Linden Dyer, 81, passed away July 25, 2020, in Del Norte, Colo. Eric was born in Ridgley, W.Va., on May 19, 1939, to Paul H. Dyer and Erma Lynn Lough. He was married to Violet Theresa Schlegel for 28 years. He moved from Oklahoma City to South Fork in 1997.
Eric was in the Air Force, where he received a Good Conduct Medal and an Air Force Longevity Service Award. He belonged to both the Elks and JOES (Parachutes Over Eighty Society No. 156) Organization. He enjoyed sky diving, fly fishing, skiing, playing Flight Simulator (multiple aircraft) on the computer and guns (target practice).
Eric is survived by his spouse, Violet Theresa Schlegel; his children, Eric James (EJ) Dyer and Krista Dyer; his grandchildren, Eric Robert Dyer and Tyler Dyer, all of Sterling, Va.; two sisters, Doris Grimm, and nieces, Vicki and Kathi of Harrisonburg, Va., and Donna Conley; niece, Candi and nephew, RC, of Crozet, Va.; wife’s sons, Steven and Kevin; his shelties, Hanna and Heidi, who were like his children. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Eric was well known in the Del Norte area. He was a bit ornery and stubborn at times, but on the flip side he was quite the joker and always had to have the punchline. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family has chosen to not have a memorial service at this time due to the pandemic.
Arrangements in care of Strohmayer’s Funeral Home.
