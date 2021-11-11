Ernest "Bo" Myers Reeves, 94, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home. Bo was born in Mount Solon on June 14, 1927, a son of the late Nannie Alberta (Myers) and Ernest Paul Reeves.
He worked as a farmer and was a lifetime member of Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, deacon, trustee, and sang in the choir. He was a graduate of North River High School, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and received a BA from Virginia Tech. He was also a member of the North River Ruritan Club, the Cattleman's Association, and served on the Headwaters Soil Conservation Board.
He was united in marriage on Sept. 8, 1951, to Carolyn (Sanderson) Reeves, who preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2006. On Nov. 24, 2007, he married Betty (Miller) Reeves, who survives.
Bo is also survived by daughters, Sharon Horn and husband, David, of Mount Solon and Anne Saarinen and husband, Tim, of Auburn, Pa.; sons, Ernest Reeves and wife, Mary, of Mount Solon and Richard "Rick" Reeves and wife, Jeanie, of Mount Solon; stepdaughter, Mary Alice Honig of Mount Solon; stepson, Timothy Honig and wife, Laurie, of Alexandria; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Graham.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with The Rev. Jamie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mossy Creek Church, 372 Kyles Mill Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Johnson Funeral Service is entrusted with arrangements.
