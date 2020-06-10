Ernest Erdine “Ernie” Lincoln III, 81, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital. Mr. Lincoln was born Nov. 27, 1938, and was the son of the late Ernest Erdine Jr. and Helen Garber Lincoln.
He served in the Unites States Air Force. He retired from the U.S. Soil Conservation and later worked as a school bus driver for Rockingham County Schools and the Social Security Office as a security guard. He collected and called in the local weather data to WSVA for many years. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed camping and spending time in the outdoors. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
On Jan. 5, 1962, he was married to the former Carolyn June Carr, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Janice Burns and husband, Robert, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Sherri Norris and husband, Dennis, of Union Bridge, Md.; grandchildren, Brandon Rudisill, Lacey Campbell (Brent), Nicole Rudisill, Jennifer Thompson (Chad), Brian Burns, Joel Norris, Philip Norris; great-grandchildren, Haley Thompson, Alana Thompson, Aiden Thompson and his special fur-baby, “Buttons.”
A private graveside service will be held. Friends and family may view and sign the register book Wednesday afternoon from noon until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.