Ernest Eugene "Gene" McCowan Sr., age 70, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away at home Aug. 3, 2020, with his loving wife, Peggy McCowan, by his side. He was born in Tulare, Calif., and was a son of the late Myrtie Mae Minnich and E.E. McCowan.
Gene is survived by two sons, Ernest Eugene McCowan Jr. (Morgantown, W.Va.) and Daniel Lee McCowan (Buckhannon, W.Va.). Preceded in death was another son, Christopher Vaughn McCowan. He also had two stepchildren, Scott Davis (Pennsylvania) and Kenneth Davis (French Creek, W.Va.) along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene has one brother and four sisters: Richard McCowan of Lansing, Kan.; Gwendolyn O. Bennis (Thomas) of Leesburg, Fla., Diane Rizer of Waynesboro, Va., Christine Minnich of Fishersville, Va., and Cathrine Hart of Charleston, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Also, Jimmy Kerns (Cathy) of Silver Spring, Md. Jimmy was also like another son to Gene.
Gene was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all of his family. He was with the United States Marine Corps and also served in the Vietnam War. Gene was a Central Processing Technician at Winchester Medical Center and Sentara RMH. Along with spending time with his wife he also enjoyed being outside taking care of his yard and woodworking.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will take place at this time. A memorial may be set at a later date.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., is in charge of arrangements of cremation. To share online condolences please visit https://www.kygers.com/obituary/ernest-mccowan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset expenses.
