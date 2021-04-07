Ernest Eugene Henton, 90, of Weyers Cave, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, with his family by his side.
Mr. Henton was born July 23, 1930, in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late Edward Henton and Lillian Swecker Noe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Chase Yankey.
On Dec. 26, 1951, he married Jean Layman Henton, who also preceded him in death on April 18, 2013.
Ernest was very religious and involved in God, country and family. He served with the United States Navy from 1951-1955, in the Atomic Era during the Korean War. Ernest was employed with Celanese and Kawneer Manufacturing, where he worked as an electrician. In retirement, he worked part time at Harrisonburg Auto Auction.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Koditek and husband, George, and Susan Ritchie; stepbrothers, Wayne Noe and Morgan Whitecotton; stepsister, Kay Della; grandchildren, Kim Koditek and wife, Haley, Donna Young and husband, Tony, and Nathan Henton and wife, Leah; great-grandson, Evan Young; good friend and caregiver, Norma; son, Dennis Henton and wife, Darlene, and his rescue cat, Gunner.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Minister John Doughty officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, 122 S. Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
