Eugene Austin “Archie” Hensley, 95, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Journeys Crossing.
Born in Rockingham, Virginia on March 24, 1925, he was the son of the late Edgar Austin and Mary Florence Hensley.
Mr. Hensley proudly served our country in the United States Navy and was a retired carpenter.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonita Donovan of Martinsville; two grandsons, Chris Frazier and Kevin Frazier, both of Harrisonburg; 4 great-grandchildren, Christopher Frazier, Jacob Frazier, Aries Frazier, and Collin Frazier; great- great-grandchild, Abree Frazier, and one sister, Pauline Hensley of Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In keeping with Mr. Hensley’s wishes services will be private.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
