Eugene Kermit Moyer, 93, of Smith Avenue, Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Oct., 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born April 29, 1929, in Bergton, Va. to the late Clarissa “Crickett” Moyer Halterman.
He lived for 62 years in the Mathias, W.Va. area, where he was a poultry farmer for over 40 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from December 1950 to September 1954, where he served as a First Class Machinist aboard the USS Silverstine stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. His ship made three trips to Korea and surrounding area.
His hobbies included woodworking, making furniture, but mostly toy machinery with his buddy, Gary Miller. He also enjoyed playing the card game “Canasta” with Roger, Alice and Janel Miller, with lots of laughs included. One of his favorite games was “Mexican Train Dominoes” with Donald and Deborah Shreve. No amount of jokes was too much for pull on Debbie.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Louise Showalter Moyer; daughter, Margaret Fulk of Harrisonburg; granddaughters, Candy Mohr and fiancé, Glenn Baldwin, Heather Sherman and husband, Neil, Tiffany Hartman and husband, Joey, and Tabetha Moyer; great-grandchildren, Katie, Alyssa, and Josh Mohr and Carley Hartman; great-great-grandson, Xander Mohr; and brother, Harold Halterman and wife, Kathy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Clarissa Halterman; stepfather, Cletus Halterman; son, Ronald Eugene Moyer and Vernon Nesselrodt, who was like a son; and son-in-law, Andy “P-Nut” Fulk.
He loved his family and many friends.
Pastors Richard Delawder and Jonathan Hedrick will conduct a graveside service Monday (today) at 2 p.m. at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
