Eugene Nelson Sours
Eugene Nelson Sours, 86, of McGaheysville, passed this earth Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Mr. Sours was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Luray, Va., and was a son of the late Frank and Margaret Sours Stover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt, Mary Wheelbarger.
Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army and a lifetime member of Elks Club 450. He was also a member of Harrisonburg VFW, Harrisonburg American Legion, as well as the Moose Lodge. He was a route driver for Holsum and Stroehmann Breads, Murray Cookies, Little Debbie Snack Cakes and Utz Potato Chips. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and NASCAR races.
He is survived by his sons, Dennis Wayne Sours and Richard Eugene Sours; daughter, Gloria Sours Elyard and husband, Russell; brothers, William Stover and wife, Louise, and Robert Stover and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Russell Eugene Elyard II and Karl Edward Sours, as well as great-grandchildren, Wesley Alan, Elijah Evan and Lillian “Lilly Belle” Elyard.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Friends may pay their respects from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Estates for their exceptional care and love that he received.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.