Eugene Zajac
Eugene Zajac, 76, of Mount Crawford, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Germany on Sept. 12, 1944, and was a son of the late Stanley and Anna (Pawlowicz) Zajac.
Eugene retired as the cutting room manager at Hartz in Broadway. He attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
On Feb. 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Sophie Maria (Kurtianyk) Zajac, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Christine Tussing and husband, Chris, of Circleville, Ohio; his son, Mark Zajac and wife, April Hansbrough, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Alban Zajac and wife, Ola, of Kildeer, Ill.; and his granddaughters, Delaney Grace Tussing and Jayme Katherine Tussing.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the register from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Services will be available on the obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com on Friday, Jan. 22.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association of Virginia, 39 South Gate Court, Suite 102, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
