Everett (Jake) Wayne See Sr., 89, of Rockingham, died June 21, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Mathias, W.Va., and was the son of the late Irvin G. See and Roxie Shipe See.
Jake served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as part of the 581st Engineer Field Maintenance Company. He was trained as a welder and fabricator, which prepared him for his career with the Virginia Department of Transportation. He retired from VDOT and went on to work for Superior Concrete.
On April 12, 1957, he married Luella G. Dellinger, who survives. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at the Bar-B-Que Ranch. The same place they went the night of their honeymoon, and where they visited every year after to celebrate their anniversary. Jake said, “it would be a cold day in hell when he got married” and it snowed the very next day!
Jake was preceded in death by brothers, Layman “Bud” See and Layton “Sate” See, and sister, Faye Hilbert.
Surviving are two sisters, Janet See of Harrisonburg and Merlin Miller of Atlanta, Ga.; a daughter, Debbie Driver and husband, Michael, of Broadway; a son, Everett “Whitey” See Jr. of Rockingham; three grandchildren, Travis Driver and wife, Meagan, of Broadway, Bradek See of Rockingham and Mattea See of Singers Glen; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Grace Driver and Chase Michael Driver of Broadway and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were like family.
Jake was an active member of Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and on various committees. Church was his first passion and barbequing chicken was his second. When he could combine both, he was in his element. On countless Saturday mornings you could find him at the church’s BBQ pit at 4:00 a.m. with his rooster hat giving instructions on the proper way it needed to be cooked.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Linville United Church of Christ Cemetery and then return to Pine Grove for a meal and time of fellowship with the family. You may visit Grandle Funeral Home Sunday to view and sign the book.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Rockingham, VA 22802 or Cullers Run School Association, c/o Cozetta D. Johnson, 3102 Landover St., Alexandria, VA 22305.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.