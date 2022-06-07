Everett M. Lloyd, 94, of Bergton, Va., and formerly of Broadway, passed away June 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Nov. 28, 1927, in Quicksburg to the late Michael Marion and Nellie Price Lloyd.
Everett worked in the maintenance department at WLR. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of Liberty Union Church of the Brethren. He was also a member of Chimney Rock VFW Post No. 9660 and a life member of Hassler-Sutphin American Legion Post No. 166 in New Market.
On Oct. 23, 1948, he married the former Nancy Minnick, who preceded him in death Feb. 25, 2019.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan Ann Smiley of Harrisonburg; two sons, Timothy “Tim” Lloyd of Broadway and Ricky L. Lloyd of Bergton; two granddaughters, Melissa Seekford and Shelia Jean Lam; five great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
Everett was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell, Herman, William, Thomas, and Fredrick Lloyd; and his sisters, Lillian Litten, Ruth Ellis, Virginia Powers, and Mary Elizabeth Lloyd.
Neil Summers will conduct a private graveside service at Linville Creek Cemetery.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
