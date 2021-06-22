Everette Franklin Driver
Everette Franklin Driver, 94, of Tenth Legion, Va., died June 20, 2021.
Everette was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Tenth Legion to parents, Roller W. Driver and Ressie Wood Driver, who preceded him in death.
Everette grew up in the Tenth Legion area and worked on local farms while attending Tenth Legion Elementary and later Broadway High School. He enjoyed sports and showed an aptitude for being an excellent baseball player. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and was sent to boot camp in Jacksonville, Fla. He spent six weeks there before continuing his training in Memphis, Tenn., for an additional 22 weeks. The war soon ended and Everette chose discharge and returned home.
Everette enrolled at Madison College and was one of the first male students. During the summers, he continued playing baseball by joining the New Market Rebels where he played third base. Everette graduated from Madison College in 1948 with a B.S. in Chemistry and went to work at O’Sullivan in Winchester, Va. In 1950, he left O’Sullivan to begin his 37-year career at Merck & Co. Inc. as a quality control technician. Not long after joining Merck, Everette met Anna Reedy and the two were married on Aug. 10, 1952.
Everette retired from Merck on Jan. 1, 1987, and became a full-time grandfather and later great-grandfather. He loved playing golf with his friends at Shenvalee and also enjoyed cooking and making pies from scratch.
He is survived by his son, Frank Driver and wife, Carol; granddaughter, Tiffany Driver Hastert and husband, Jace; grandson, Brandon Driver and wife, Beth; and great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ella, Logan, Everette and Elise.
Everette was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Reedy Driver, and all three siblings, brother, Harold H. Driver and sisters, Ferne Driver Gapcynski and Betty Driver Funkhouser.
The body will be cremated. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns with Pastor Stephen Creech officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Mid Atlantic Affiliate, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, American Lung Association, 9221 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, VA 23235 or American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
