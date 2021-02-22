Ferdinand “Bud” Augustine Kovarick, 87, of Broadway, died Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Endicott, N.Y., to the late Ferdinand Augustine and Amelia Sveja Kovarik.
“Bud” retired as an aircraft mechanic after over 20 years of service in the United States Air Force; he served during Vietnam and part of the Korean War and received numerous medals of commendation for his work. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. “Bud” was also a member of the Harrisonburg Seventh-day Adventist Church.
On Dec. 6, 1958, he married the former Helen N. Ellis, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Mary Amelia Sailo and husband, Pastor Van of Maryland, Pamela Costello and husband, Michael of New Mexico, Sharon Naomi Kovarick and husband, Michael Press of California and Brenda Jane Castaneda of California; six grandchildren, Donovan Sailo, Christine Milmine and husband, Mike, Jacob Press, Joshua Press, Beth Castaneda and Jane Castaneda; one great-grandchild, Natalie Milmine; two brothers, Frank Kovarick and Eugene Kovarick, both of New York; sister-in-law, Marilyn Horvath and husband, Edward, of New York; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His body was cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 609 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
