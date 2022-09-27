Floyd Houston Henderson Jr., 93, of Broadway, Va., passed away Sept. 25, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Jackson County, Ala., to the late Floyd Houston Sr. and Dessie Cagle Henderson. He was the sixth child of Dessie’s Dozen.
Floyd was an accounts manager for Potomac Electric Power in Washington, D.C. He served in the U.S. Army. He created beautiful vegetable and flower gardens and cared for lush lawns in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.
On Nov. 23, 1960, he married his lovely wife, the former Martha Crider, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Perry Henderson and wife, Deirdre Messier; one daughter, Ronda Henderson; grandson, Taylor Henderson and Jody Tarbox; great-grandson, Levi Houston; sisters-in-law, Marium Selke and Mildred Jacksie; sisters, Brenda and Linda; brothers, Orison and Don; and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and friends.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Friends may sign the guestbook and pay respects from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where the casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of the Brethren Building Fund, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
