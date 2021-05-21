Floyd William Eppard Jr.
Floyd William Eppard Jr., a resident of Woodstock, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
He was born Dec. 22, 1929, and was the son of the late Floyd W. Eppard Sr. and Lula Mae McDaniel Eppard.
Mr. Eppard was a Dairy and Beef farmer for most of his life. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Shenandoah. He enjoyed woodworking and building furniture for his children and grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
On March 19, 1955, he married the former Sylvia F. Dadisman, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Marc Eppard of Huntsville, Ala.; a daughter, Amanda Davis and husband, Jeff, of Woodstock; four grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Eppard and Jacob and Morgan Davis; and a sister, Nancy Vick and husband, Lemuel, of Richmond.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Karen Eppard.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be open to the public and held at a later date. There will not be a formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 199 N 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
