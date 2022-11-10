Forest Lee “Speck” Fulk, 104, of Broadway, died Nov. 8, 2022, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville. He was born at Cootes Store on Oct. 26, 1918, and was a son of the late Charles Edward and Sarah Fawley Fulk.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 1939, he went to work for the M.C. Showalter Feed Mill near Broadway. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific Theatre until 1946. He was one of a few survivors that survived when the LST 749 he was aboard was hit by kamikazes and sunk on the way to the Philippines. He was a charter member of the Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660. Speck came back to work at the same feed mill and stayed on after it changed hands several times and then retiring in 2004 from Pilgrims Pride. He was one of the greatest storytellers ever.
On Sept. 8, 1956, he married the former Wilda “Jo” Frances Wean, who preceded him in death Dec. 8, 2008.
Surviving him are a number of nieces and nephews. Speck was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Preceding him in death were seven siblings, Edith Runion, Herman Fulk, Georgia Funkhouser, Ben Fulk, Ernest Fulk, Edward Fulk, and Meva Melhorne.
A graveside service will be conducted by Lane Turner 2 p.m. Saturday at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660, P.O. Box 847, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
