Forrest Ray Lambert, 85, of Baker, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va. Born May 4, 1936, in Cherry Grove, W.Va., he was the son of the late Troy L. Lambert and Elsie B. Lambert.
He attended Circleville High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW Post 9606 of Moorefield and the American Legion Post 64 of Moorefield.
He is survived by a daughter, Jill L. Mahaffie of McGayhesville, Va.; a son, Forrest R. Lambert Jr. of Elkton, Va.; a sister, Etta Shifflet; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his former wife and friend, Dorothy Lambert of McGaheysville, Va.
The funeral will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Rebecca Bennett officiating. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Baker, W.Va.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
