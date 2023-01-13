Forrest “Tiny” Palmer Sr. was born in 1924 in Burlington, Wis., the son of the late Forrest B. and Marie F. Palmer. He passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community at the age of 98.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Lois Mae Davis Palmer (married for 74 years) and by his daughter, Janet Palmer Arehart in 2016. He is survived by his son, Forrest Charles Palmer Jr. and his wife, Barbara Palmer; daughter, Beth Elaine Palmer Hart and husband, Thomas Hart; son-in-law, Michael Arehart; grandchildren, David Palmer and wife, Jill; Timothy Palmer and wife, Jenny; Carrie Hart and partner, Rick Dillwood; Sarah Hart and husband, Patrick Higgins; Virginia Hart and partner, Wyatt Crawley; Hunter and wife, Anne Arehart; Brent Arehart and wife, Chelsea Rothschild; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Arehart, Graham Palmer, Colin Palmer, Hart Dillwood, Orion Higgins and Celeste Higgins.
He received a B.A. in Government from Valparaiso University and two graduate degrees in Library Science from the George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University.
Forrest was the former Head Librarian and Head of the Department of Library Science at Madison College, later James Madison University. Upon his retirement after 28 years of service he was named Professor Emeritus. Earlier in his career he was a librarian at NC State University and then Director of Libraries at Mississippi State University.
He was a former President of the Virginia Library Association and earlier was the Editor of “The Virginian Librarian.” In addition, he was also elected Treasurer and member of the Executive Board of the Southeastern Library Association and served in several assignments on committees for the American Library Association. He served on several accreditation or committees for the Southern Association of College and Universities and was on the Executive Committee of the Library Advisory Committee of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
He was an Elder and Deacon of the Presbyterian Church (USA), Clerk of Session at two Harrisonburg churches and was a charter member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. In community activities he was appointed by the Circuit Court to the Harrisonburg Board of Zoning Appeals for 2 five-year terms, serving as Chairman for 7 of those years.
Forrest was a veteran of World War II, serving first in the Army Specialized Training program, followed by service in the Army Signal Corps as member of the 85th Signal Operations Battalion. In the Pacific Theater of Operations his unit was involved with the Tenth Army HQ during the Okinawan battle and later with the Army of Occupation in Korea.
He was named to several educational honoraries – Pi Gamma Mu, Beta Phi Mu and Alpha Beta Alpha. He was included in Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in American Education for more than half a century.
One of his proudest accomplishments was volunteering as a kindergarten helper at Keister Elementary School for more than 25 years. He also was a woodworker, craftsman and sewer who made three wedding dresses.
At the request of Forrest his remains have been cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Forrest and Lois Palmer Faculty/Staff Recognition Fund at Keister Elementary School, c/o Harrisonburg Education Foundation, 1 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
