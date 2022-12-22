Forrest Wayne Monger, 82, of Elkton, Va., passed away Dec. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Rockingham County to the late Leotha Monger and Vada Smith Monger Good.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Grimsley Monger; sister, Betty Monger Davis and stepfather, Jennings Good.
Mr. Monger was a veteran of the United States Army. He owned and operated Monger Welding Service and was well known for steamfitting and pipefitting. He also had a history on the dirt track and a passion for racing.
Surviving are two sons, Morgan Monger and wife, Alisha Black and Jeffrey Thompson; two daughters, Ashley Monger and Denise Monger; sister, Peggy Martin and companion, Dan Bogner; former daughter-in-law, Karen Hensley; many nieces and nephews, including nieces, Kimberly Dean, Shawn Reister and Glenda Hansbrough and nephews, Chad Davis and Bryan Martin and many other loved relatives.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Interment to follow at Koontz Family Cemetery on Naked Creek.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 115 Nicholson Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
