Francis L. Lion was born in Mainz, Germany, son of Ludwig and Else Weinberg Lion. Educated in Germany and Switzerland, he came to the United States in 1941, graduated from Jamaica H.S. on Long Island in 1942 and entered the U.S. Army in January 1943. He participated in the invasion of France and earned a commission after the Battle of the Bulge.
He returned to the U.S. in 1946 and attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1950. He attended graduate school at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. In 1951, he returned to active duty and was integrated into the Regular Army. For the next 17 years he served in Infantry and Armor units in various command and staff assignments until his retirement. After retirement, he held a variety of positions in insurance, Chamber of Commerce, and retail management until 1985.
Mr. Lion was proud of his four children, Kent M. Lion, Lavanya Muller, Christopher Lion and Tamara Lindsay; and his two stepchildren, Kevin E. Go and Stacy E. Gough. He loved his eight grandchildren.
He was active in the American Red Cross in Syracuse, N.Y., serving as chairman of the Disaster Action Committee and a member of the board of directors. He was a member and past president of the Dartmouth Alumni Club of Syracuse and an assistant class agent and member of the executive committee of the Dartmouth Class of 1950.
He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, Va., a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Winchester, N.H., a Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of New England District Division 22 as well as Chairman for Administration of the New England District of Kiwanis. After moving to Virginia, he became a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lexington and served as its secretary for several years. He also served on the Winchester, N.H. Zoning Board of Adjustment and was a member of C.A.S.T., Community and Schools Together group.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.