Frank John Soucek, 92, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Adeline Soucek and his wife, Jo Ann Soucek.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Soucek; daughter, Tina Michael and son-in-law, William Michael; and son, Ted Soucek; grandchildren, Matthew Michael and Meredith Halvorson; great-granddaughters, Hannah Michael, Sawyer Halvorson, and Bryn Halvorson; and many other cherished family and friends.
Frank grew up in New Bohemia, Va., where many other families of Czech decent made their homes. As a young man, Frank helped in his family’s store and extended family’s farms developing a strong work ethic which he carried throughout his life. He was a deeply patriotic man who loved his country and chose to serve in the United States Army straight out of high school at the end of World War II, entering as a private and leaving as a staff sergeant after being stationed in Korea.
After his time in the military, Frank entered Virginia Polytechnic Institute and received a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering. Upon completing college, Frank was employed by then VEPCo, now Dominion Virginia Power, first in their forestry department in Richmond where he met and married his wife, Jo Ann. Throughout his working career with Dominion, Frank moved to Williamston, N.C., then into their sales department in Suffolk, next as the assistant manager in Norfolk, and finally as manager for the Harrisonburg-Woodstock district office from which he retired.
Frank was an avid sportsman, loving to deer and turkey hunt, as well as fish. Being outdoors in the woods was his favorite place to be, often accompanied by his beagles. In his later years, he just enjoyed sitting on his back porch swing looking out at the now massive evergreen trees that he had planted when he first moved to Harrisonburg. Here he could watch birds, squirrels, and rabbits in the quiet of his backyard as he swung back and forth with a gentle rhythm.
There will be a celebration of Frank’s life for family and friends at a future date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America in honor of our veterans or to Boys Town.
