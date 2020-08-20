Frank S. Hissong
Frank Hissong, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., left this earthly realm on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
He was born April 22, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is survived by his loving wife, Sherrel, whom he married on Aug. 22, 1970. Also surviving are his daughter, Ellen Carpenter and her husband, William, of Falls Church, Va.; his son, Nathan Hissong and his wife, Regina, of Harrisonburg, and their children, Adam Hissong of Baltimore, Md., and Abigail Hissong of Harrisonburg; his sister, Sarabeth Kunkel of Ashburn, Va.; his sister, Amelia Hissong (Dan Capobianco) of Largo, Fla.; and his aunt, Amelia Preganz of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Frank was a devoted, loving, and exuberant husband, father, and grandfather. He was an active member of Asbury UMC in Harrisonburg. An Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, Frank retired from public service as an employee of the Department of the Interior in 2005, and spent many years of his retirement as a substitute teacher in Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County schools. Always generous, he lived out the command to love one another. His spirit will be greatly missed, but his inspiration remains with all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Open Doors, P.O. Box 1804, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Asbury United Methodist Church, Mission and Outreach Programs, 205 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
