Fred Edward DeMastus, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Mr. DeMastus was born April 7, 1942, in Staunton, Va. and was a son of the late Fred Alexander and Mary Rebekah Rice DeMastus.
Fred grew up in Staunton, was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved to go camping and could build and fix most anything. He worked for many years at Comdial in Charlottesville, Young’s Hardware in Staunton and retired from ComSonics in Harrisonburg after 26 years in purchasing and building/grounds manager.
On July 17, 1998, he married Jeanette Ann Hornick Sloop, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Mark DeMastus and wife, Theresa, of Elkton, Marc Sloop and wife, Alison, of Mount Jackson, and Joshua Sloop of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Teresa Martin and husband, Bobby, of Ruckersville; a brother, Gary DeMastus and wife, Judy, of Florida; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, as well as a nephew, Jeff DeMastus and wife, Patti, of Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Bishop Chris Mayfield officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
