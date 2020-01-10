Fred Lee Brown, 72, of Grottoes, passed away Jan. 7, 2020. He was a son of the late Charles Henry Brown and Lorraine Yancey Brown; he was born on Jan. 28, 1947, in Rockingham County.
Fred was a resident of Grottoes for 71 years. He was drafted in the U.S. Army on July 5, 1967. He served in Vietnam and received the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation. He reached the rank of Specialist upon his discharge from the service.
He attended Montevideo High School and after his military service, he worked for the City of Harrisonburg in the Sanitation Department. He also worked part time for JMU.
He is survived by three children, Litisha D. (Brown) Cokley of Waynesboro, Robin S. Brown of Grottoes and Fred L. Brown Jr. of Waynesboro; one brother, William H. Brown of Grottoes; one sister, Leslie L. (Brown) Wise of Columbia, S.C.; five grandchildren, Tre’Yonna Champel Cokley, Ricardo Mikqwon-Anthony Brown, Khadija Theresa-Ann Brown, Leyla Earsline Brown and King Fred Lee Brown; one niece; four nephews; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mount Moriah UMC Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
