Fred M. Gibson
Fred Maxwell Gibson, 89, of Mount Sidney, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Augusta Health.
He was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Augusta County and was the son of the late Luther and Janie Robertson Gibson and the foster son of the late Hubert and Nellie Wine.
Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from McQuay after many years of service and was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church. He loved gardening, hunting and spending time with his special friend, Jim Landis.
On Sept. 3, 1954, he married the former Janet Lee Sheets, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Cathy Terry and husband, Nelson; a grandson, Randy Terry and wife, Krista; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Lily Terry; a special godson, Jeff Turner and wife, Misty, and their children, Emma, Samantha and Sara; a sister, Shirley Smiley; foster sisters and brother, Sharon and Lois Alexander and Alvin Wine; and sisters-in-law, Lena Robertson and Phyllis Gibson.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating. He will be cremated and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Road, Mount Sidney, VA 24467.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
