Fred Straub Swisher
Fred Straub Swisher, 78, of Fishersville, Va., passed from this life into eternity Dec. 18, 2020. He was born Dec. 12, 1942, in Lexington, Va., a son of the late Kirk and Katherine (Straub) Swisher.
He was a graduate of Lexington High School and Danville Technical Institute. Fred served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from General Electric after a long career as an electrical engineer. He recently celebrated his 47th wedding anniversary with his wife, Linda (Hinty) Swisher. Fred was always smiling; loved laughing, spending time with his family, and taking his grandkids for rides on his tractor. He was an avid farmer and gardener and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by two daughters, Tara (Chuck) Freeman of Spotsylvania, Va., and Melinda (Aaron) Noland of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren, Sam, Kate, and Ben Freeman of Spotsylvania, Va.; three brothers, Reid (Betty) Swisher of Lexington, Va., Coray (Teresa) Swisher of Montpelier, Va., and Keith (Cathy) Swisher of Lexington, Va.; and preceded in death by his brother, William (Judith) Swisher of Lexington, Va.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a time in the future when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund and Compassion Endowment, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 (540-564-3493).
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
