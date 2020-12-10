Frederick Flad Hauser Jr., of Harrisonburg, Va., went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Dec. 8, 2020. Fred was born on July 14, 1931, in Norristown, Pa., to the late Frederick and Florence Hauser.
Fred attended Norristown High School then went on to VMI and graduated with a civil engineering degree. After graduating he served in the Air Force for two years. He spent most of his career as a commercial real estate agent in Northern Virginia and then as a residential real estate appraiser in the Shenandoah Valley for 27 years.
For the last four years he called Church of the Nazarene his church family where he came to a saving faith in Jesus Christ and where he faithfully attended church every Sunday.
He had a passion for flying and WWII aircraft. During his college years he owned a plane and enjoyed flying on the weekends. He also had a passion for Civil War history in the Valley. He had many friends and extended family members in Germany through his wife, Ushi, and they loved spending time there as often as they could. Amazingly enough up until his passing, all four of his brother rats who were roommates at VMI faithfully stayed in touch and attended VMI reunions.
Fred is predeceased by his wife, Ushi, and brother, Robert Hauser. He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Huntley of Harrisonburg, Va., and Cindy Weimerskirsh of Leesburg, Va.; and stepson, Steve Richardson and wife, Jennifer, of Mountain View, Calif. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kathryn Noesner and husband, Rusty, Aaron Huntley and Preston Richardson and two great- grandchildren, June and Rusty Noesner.
There will be a private burial at Duck Run Natural Cemetery and a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.