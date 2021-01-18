Frederick George Nicholas Stokley, 50, of McGaheysville, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Stokley was born Jan. 9, 1971, in Norfolk and was the son of George Stokley of Harrisonburg and the late Betty Burrow Stokley.
He attended Crosslink Community Church and was an avid hiker and enjoyed off-roading. He loved family vacations to the beach or lake and enjoyed shooting guns of all types. He served our country in the United States Army and was an expert with the M-16 rifle, Hand Grenade, .45 Cal. And .9mm Pistol. He was a former policeman for the city of Portsmouth and Firefighter/Shock Trauma Tech for the city of Chesapeake. He owned and operated Precision Locksmith Company LLC. He was a hunter for knowledge and loved history. He held an Associate of Science Degree in Business Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honors along with many other certifications.
On Dec. 28, 1991, he married Christine (Jordan) Stokley, who survives. Besides his father, he is also survived by a son, Bryan “Nick” Stokley of McGaheysville; brothers-in-law, Shawn Jordan and wife, Wanda, of Roper, N.C., and Heath Jordan and wife, Tami, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Jacqulyn Welch and husband, JR, of Choctaw, Okla.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Charlotte Jordan of Portsmouth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lynne Christensen.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Matthew Kirkland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Christian School at brcschool.org or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org.
