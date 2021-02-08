Colonel Frederick Herman Kruck, 91, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from COVID-19 complications. He was a resident of the Sunnyside Retirement Community for the past 16 years.
Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane, and is survived by his daughter, Susan Kruck (husband, Bill Graves); his son, Frederick Kruck Jr. (wife, Mary); two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Although born in New York, Fred lived the first few years of his boyhood living with his grandparents in Germany. German was his first language, but he returned to America for elementary school. He attended Yale University through the ROTC program and upon graduation selected the Marine Corp as his military branch of service. Fred’s college roommate, Gene, had a twin sister, Jane, and for Fred it was love at first sight. Fred and Jane were married for 59 years and were still honeymooning until her death in 2008.
Fred and Jane were a team and when he was stationed at Fort Sill, there was no family housing on the base. But, they were not to be separated and Fred found a small garage apartment. There were many moves during his lengthy military career including tours in Korea and in Vietnam. Ultimately, they landed at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va., around 1960, and the family has made Virginia their home ever since.
Fred eventually left active duty but stayed in the reserves and stayed close to the Marine Corp. He continued to work for the Marine Corp’s Operational Testing & Evaluation Agency for many years. Fred was a man of many talents: in addition to his dedication to the Corps, he was skilled in all areas of home repair; and he also taught statistics for Georgetown University. Fred lovingly took on a short career role as a math tutor when Jane went back to college to complete her teaching degree.
Fred and Jane both loved camping and spent many weekends doing so all over Virginia with their two young children. Some years later that love of the outdoors transitioned to boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay on the good boat “Instead” (of living room furniture). Fred would get home from work and Jane would have the car packed and off the family would go any chance they got.
Fred took Jane to Germany in 1976 to visit his parents. They both became smitten with European travel and spent many summers in Europe until they retired; after retiring and then selling or storing everything they owned, they lived in Europe for an entire year of wandering the countryside, enjoying life. After returning from Europe, Fred and Jane moved to Bryce Mountain Resort where Jane enjoyed making pottery, Fred enjoyed playing golf, and they both enjoyed the company of their many friends.
Over the past 11 months, all of our visits with Fred have had to be virtual. His cherished smile and sense of humor was always evident and rather than say goodbye, he would end the conversation with his long-standing sentiment by saying “Enjoy life.” This was always Fred’s wish.
At the present time, no service will be held, however, Fred will be receiving military burial honors in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite charity, Friends of Valley Charities, 4245 Lucy Long Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
